2020 Lincoln Corsair

28,915 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489619
  • Stock #: Z18089
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D92LUL18089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,915 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Corsair Reserve AWD with a 2.0L turbocharged inline 4 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, power lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

