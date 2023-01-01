$40,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
28,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9489619
- Stock #: Z18089
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D92LUL18089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,915 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Corsair Reserve AWD with a 2.0L turbocharged inline 4 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, power lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
