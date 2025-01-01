Menu
Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
29,602KM
VIN JTNK4RBE4L3093713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica (0221)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 093713
  • Mileage 29,602 KM

Vehicle Description

**2020 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback Sporty, Efficient, and Loaded with Features!**

Looking for a fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient hatchback that doesn't compromise on style or reliability? This **2020 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback** is the perfect combination of performance, practicality, and modern tech. With its sporty design, peppy engine, and Toyota's legendary reliability, this Corolla is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

** Vehicle Details:**

* **Year/Make/Model**: 2020 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback
* **Engine**: 2.0L 4-cylinder DOHC
* **Transmission**: Dynamic-Shift CVT (with paddle shifters)
* **Drivetrain**: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

** Features Include:**

* Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)
* Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
* 8 touchscreen infotainment system
* Bluetooth connectivity
* Backup camera
* Sport seats with premium fabric trim
* Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
* 18 alloy wheels
* Keyless entry & push-button start
* LED headlights and taillights
* Rear spoiler & sporty body styling
* Automatic climate control


This Corolla SE Hatchback is a great choice for anyone wanting a sporty compact car with hatchback utility and exceptional reliability. Perfect for students, first-time drivers, or anyone looking to save on gas without sacrificing fun.

Don't miss out this one won't last long!

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails, screws, glass, potholes?no worries. 250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ( 4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

