Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A 7-Passenger Luxury SUV This is the top-of-the-line 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 600A equipment group, offering full-size SUV capability paired with high-end luxury and technology. With seating for 7 passengers and a refined interior, this Expedition is built for families, long road trips, and anyone looking for serious space without sacrificing comfort. Key Features: Platinum 600A Equipment Group Fully loaded with all premium options / 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 Engine Twin-turbocharged with 400 HP and 480 lb-ft torque / 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting Leather-Wrapped 1st and 2nd Row Captains Chairs Heated & ventilated front seats, heated 2nd row Panoramic Vista Roof Dual-panel moonroof with power sunshade 12 Center Touchscreen with SYNC® 4 Navigation, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker audio / Advanced Driver Assistance Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist Power-Folding 3rd Row Seats Easy access and extra cargo flexibility / Hands-Free Power Liftgate Convenient loading and unloading / 360-Degree Camera with Split View and Front/Rear Sensors / 22 Polished Aluminum Wheels Performance & Capability: Best-in-Class Towing Up to 9,300 lbs (when properly equipped) Intelligent 4WD System (if equipped) for all-weather confidence Independent rear suspension for a smoother ride Condition: Clean title, low mileage, well-maintained, non-smoker vehicle. Interior and exterior in excellent condition. Garage-kept with service records available. Perfect for: Families, road trips, or anyone needing space, luxury, and towing power all in one premium SUV. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes?no worries. 250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ( 4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

2021 Ford Expedition

103,526 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12949688

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,526KM
VIN 1FMJU1MT8MEA46134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat (AZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A46134
  • Mileage 103,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A 7-Passenger Luxury SUV

This is the top-of-the-line 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 600A equipment group, offering full-size SUV capability paired with high-end luxury and technology. With seating for 7 passengers and a refined interior, this Expedition is built for families, long road trips, and anyone looking for serious space without sacrificing comfort.

Key Features:

Platinum 600A Equipment Group Fully loaded with all premium options
/ 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 Engine Twin-turbocharged with 400 HP and 480 lb-ft torque
/ 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting

Leather-Wrapped 1st and 2nd Row Captain's Chairs Heated & ventilated front seats, heated 2nd row

Panoramic Vista Roof Dual-panel moonroof with power sunshade

12" Center Touchscreen with SYNC® 4 Navigation, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker audio
/ Advanced Driver Assistance Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist

Power-Folding 3rd Row Seats Easy access and extra cargo flexibility
/ Hands-Free Power Liftgate Convenient loading and unloading
/ 360-Degree Camera with Split View and Front/Rear Sensors
/ 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels

Performance & Capability:

Best-in-Class Towing Up to 9,300 lbs (when properly equipped)

Intelligent 4WD System (if equipped) for all-weather confidence

Independent rear suspension for a smoother ride

Condition:
Clean title, low mileage, well-maintained, non-smoker vehicle. Interior and exterior in excellent condition. Garage-kept with service records available.

Perfect for: Families, road trips, or anyone needing space, luxury, and towing power all in one premium SUV.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails, screws, glass, potholes?no worries. 250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ( 4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
Power Retractable Running Boards
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Rear Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Suspension

adjustable suspension

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD for sale in Watford, ON
2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 89,208 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Watford, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 97,952 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD for sale in Watford, ON
2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 85,960 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

-

2021 Ford Expedition