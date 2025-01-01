$57,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat (AZ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A46134
- Mileage 103,526 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A 7-Passenger Luxury SUV
This is the top-of-the-line 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 600A equipment group, offering full-size SUV capability paired with high-end luxury and technology. With seating for 7 passengers and a refined interior, this Expedition is built for families, long road trips, and anyone looking for serious space without sacrificing comfort.
Key Features:
Platinum 600A Equipment Group Fully loaded with all premium options
/ 3.5L EcoBoost® V6 Engine Twin-turbocharged with 400 HP and 480 lb-ft torque
/ 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and responsive shifting
Leather-Wrapped 1st and 2nd Row Captain's Chairs Heated & ventilated front seats, heated 2nd row
Panoramic Vista Roof Dual-panel moonroof with power sunshade
12" Center Touchscreen with SYNC® 4 Navigation, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker audio
/ Advanced Driver Assistance Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist
Power-Folding 3rd Row Seats Easy access and extra cargo flexibility
/ Hands-Free Power Liftgate Convenient loading and unloading
/ 360-Degree Camera with Split View and Front/Rear Sensors
/ 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Performance & Capability:
Best-in-Class Towing Up to 9,300 lbs (when properly equipped)
Intelligent 4WD System (if equipped) for all-weather confidence
Independent rear suspension for a smoother ride
Condition:
Clean title, low mileage, well-maintained, non-smoker vehicle. Interior and exterior in excellent condition. Garage-kept with service records available.
Perfect for: Families, road trips, or anyone needing space, luxury, and towing power all in one premium SUV.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes?no worries. 250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ( 4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**
