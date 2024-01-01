Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (D4)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z10049
  • Mileage 77,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD 5.0L with 302A Package**

Unleash the power and versatility of the 2021 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD equipped with a robust 5.0L V8 engine and the highly sought-after 302A package. This exceptional truck is designed for those who demand capability without compromising on comfort and technology.

**Key Features:**

- **Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine**: Experience impressive towing and payload capacity


making it perfect for work or weekend adventures.
- **4WD Capability**: Conquer any terrain with confidence


whether you're navigating off-road trails or facing inclement weather.
- **302A Package**: Enjoy premium features


and advanced driver-assistance technologies for an enhanced driving experience.
- **Spacious Crew Cab**: Ample room for passengers and cargo


featuring comfortable seating and thoughtful storage solutions throughout.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected with Ford's SYNC infotainment system


and a suite of safety features that prioritize your security on the road.

This 2021 F-150 combines rugged capability with modern luxury


making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable truck contact us today to schedule your test drive!

