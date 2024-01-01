$44,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (D4)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z10049
- Mileage 77,275 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD 5.0L with 302A Package**
Unleash the power and versatility of the 2021 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD equipped with a robust 5.0L V8 engine and the highly sought-after 302A package. This exceptional truck is designed for those who demand capability without compromising on comfort and technology.
**Key Features:**
- **Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine**: Experience impressive towing and payload capacity
making it perfect for work or weekend adventures.
- **4WD Capability**: Conquer any terrain with confidence
whether you're navigating off-road trails or facing inclement weather.
- **302A Package**: Enjoy premium features
and advanced driver-assistance technologies for an enhanced driving experience.
- **Spacious Crew Cab**: Ample room for passengers and cargo
featuring comfortable seating and thoughtful storage solutions throughout.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected with Ford's SYNC infotainment system
and a suite of safety features that prioritize your security on the road.
This 2021 F-150 combines rugged capability with modern luxury
making it an ideal choice for both work and play. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable truck contact us today to schedule your test drive!
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
Vehicle Features
Watford Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
