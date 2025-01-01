Menu
The 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Premium Fastback Auto delivers a perfect blend of iconic muscle car styling, offering responsive acceleration and an exhilarating driving experience. Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, it produces 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Mustang delivers smooth, precise shifts and enhanced fuel efficiency, making it a powerful yet practical choice for daily driving and weekend adventures. The Fastback design of the EcoBoost Coupe Premium gives the Mustang a sleek, aerodynamic profile that's both aggressive and elegant. With its distinctive front grille, LED signature lighting, and available 18-inch or 19-inch wheels, it stands out on the road with unmistakable Mustang flair. Inside, the cabin is crafted for both comfort and performance, featuring leather-trimmed seating, a premium sound system, and a customizable 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The 8-inch SYNC 3 infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, keeps you connected on the go. For driving enthusiasts, the Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback Auto provides a thrilling ride with precise handling and a well-tuned suspension. Advanced driver-assistance features, such as blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors, add convenience and peace of mind. Whether you're seeking an everyday sports car or a weekend thrill ride, the 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Premium Fastback Auto combines performance, thrilling performance, and cutting-edge features in one unforgettable package. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD: Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

2021 Ford Mustang

21,094 KM

$38,695

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost haut niveau à toit fuyant

12174640

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost haut niveau à toit fuyant

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$38,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,094KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH0M5103083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103083
  • Mileage 21,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$38,695

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

2021 Ford Mustang