2021 Ford Mustang

2,949 KM

$61,900

$61,900

GT Premium

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$61,900

2,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: Z15377
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF4M5115377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,949 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mustang GT with California Special package, 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power sliding seats, tinted windows, remote start, cloth seats, power convertible top, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

