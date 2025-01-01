PERFORMANCE

Glass

Lane-keeping assist

sleek lines

no haggle

screws

000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss

whichever is less

and a spacious

with heated and ventilated front seats

cutting-edge technology

both keys will be provided**

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair 2.0L is a luxury compact SUV that offers an exceptional blend of style

and comfort. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

it delivers 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque

providing a smooth and powerful driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

this engine strikes a balance between performance and efficiency

featuring a striking front grille

and premium finishes throughout. Inside

the cabin is crafted with attention to detail

offering high-quality materials

and a host of luxury features. The spacious interior comfortably accommodates five passengers

and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen with the SYNC 3 infotainment system

and available navigation. Lincoln's commitment to safety is evident in the Corsair 2.0L

which includes Lincoln Co-Pilot360

a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control

and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. A smooth

combining impressive power