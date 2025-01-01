Menu
2021 Lincoln Corsair

62,371 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Corsair

Ultra TI

12174634

2021 Lincoln Corsair

Ultra TI

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,371KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D90MUL13314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black (UM)
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z13314
  • Mileage 62,371 KM

Vehicle Description

offering a refined ride whether you're on city streets or the highway.

The Corsair 2.0L stands out with its elegant and sophisticated design


quiet ride is further enhanced by the SUV's refined suspension and soundproofing.

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair 2.0L delivers a luxurious driving experience


comfortable interior. Whether you're seeking a daily driver with plenty of style or a premium vehicle for longer trips


versatile package.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Lincoln-Corsair-2021-id11846411.html

Vehicle Features

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
Glass
Lane-keeping assist
sleek lines
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
and a spacious
with heated and ventilated front seats
cutting-edge technology
both keys will be provided**
The 2021 Lincoln Corsair 2.0L is a luxury compact SUV that offers an exceptional blend of style
and comfort. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
it delivers 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque
providing a smooth and powerful driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission
this engine strikes a balance between performance and efficiency
featuring a striking front grille
and premium finishes throughout. Inside
the cabin is crafted with attention to detail
offering high-quality materials
and a host of luxury features. The spacious interior comfortably accommodates five passengers
and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen with the SYNC 3 infotainment system
and available navigation. Lincoln's commitment to safety is evident in the Corsair 2.0L
which includes Lincoln Co-Pilot360
a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control
and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. A smooth
combining impressive power
the Corsair 2.0L offers an elevated experience in a compact

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

2021 Lincoln Corsair