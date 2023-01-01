$64,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
9,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9457192
- Stock #: Z02814
- VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5MBL02814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour sand
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,674 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Nautilus AWD with a 2.7L twin-turbo 6 cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power seats/lift gate, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, remote start, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
