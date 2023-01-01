Menu
2021 Lincoln Nautilus

9,674 KM

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9457192
  Stock #: Z02814
  VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5MBL02814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Nautilus AWD with a 2.7L twin-turbo 6 cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power seats/lift gate, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, remote start, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

