$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 545437
- Mileage 106,898 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L HEMI | 1 Owner | Level 2 Equipment | Sport Hood |
106,898 km One Owner Clean & Well Maintained
Power. Style. Comfort. This RAM has it all.
Take command of the road in this 2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. This is a one-owner Ontario truck with 106,898 km, loaded with premium features thanks to the sought-after Level 2 Equipment Group and bold Sport Performance Hood.
FEATURES & OPTIONS:
/ 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine Proven performance & towing power
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Level 2 Equipment Group, including:*" Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
" Heated Steering Wheel
" Power Adjustable Pedals*" Remote Start*" Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control*" Front & Rear Park Assist*" 115V Power Outlet
" Rear In-Floor Storage Bins
Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior & all-terrain capability
Sport Appearance Package Body-colour bumpers, Sport Hood, 20 alloys/ Uconnect 4C with 8.4 Touchscreen/ Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"/ Backup Camera/ Power Sliding Rear Window
Push Button Start & Keyless Entry
Interior: Black Premium Cloth/Vinyl Sport Seats
Condition: Excellent Non-Smoker No Accidents
Service History: Regularly Maintained Ready for its next owner
Financing Available | Trade-Ins Welcome
