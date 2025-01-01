Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L HEMI | 1 Owner | Level 2 Equipment | Sport Hood | 106,898 km One Owner Clean & Well Maintained Power. Style. Comfort. This RAM has it all. Take command of the road in this 2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. This is a one-owner Ontario truck with 106,898 km, loaded with premium features thanks to the sought-after Level 2 Equipment Group and bold Sport Performance Hood. FEATURES & OPTIONS: / 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine Proven performance & towing power 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Level 2 Equipment Group, including:* Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals* Remote Start* Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control* Front & Rear Park Assist* 115V Power Outlet Rear In-Floor Storage Bins Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior & all-terrain capability Sport Appearance Package Body-colour bumpers, Sport Hood, 20 alloys/ Uconnect 4C with 8.4 Touchscreen/ Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto/ Backup Camera/ Power Sliding Rear Window Push Button Start & Keyless Entry Interior: Black Premium Cloth/Vinyl Sport Seats Condition: Excellent Non-Smoker No Accidents Service History: Regularly Maintained Ready for its next owner Financing Available | Trade-Ins Welcome REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. 3 year Roadside Assistance with DAA Nails, screws, glass, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss (3 Yr) **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

2021 RAM 1500

106,898 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13049108

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,898KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT5MN545437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 545437
  • Mileage 106,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L HEMI | 1 Owner | Level 2 Equipment | Sport Hood |

106,898 km One Owner Clean & Well Maintained

Power. Style. Comfort. This RAM has it all.

Take command of the road in this 2021 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. This is a one-owner Ontario truck with 106,898 km, loaded with premium features thanks to the sought-after Level 2 Equipment Group and bold Sport Performance Hood.

FEATURES & OPTIONS:
/ 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine Proven performance & towing power
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Level 2 Equipment Group, including:*" Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
" Heated Steering Wheel
" Power Adjustable Pedals*" Remote Start*" Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control*" Front & Rear Park Assist*" 115V Power Outlet
" Rear In-Floor Storage Bins

Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior & all-terrain capability
Sport Appearance Package Body-colour bumpers, Sport Hood, 20 alloys/ Uconnect 4C with 8.4 Touchscreen/ Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"/ Backup Camera/ Power Sliding Rear Window
Push Button Start & Keyless Entry

Interior: Black Premium Cloth/Vinyl Sport Seats
Condition: Excellent Non-Smoker No Accidents
Service History: Regularly Maintained Ready for its next owner

Financing Available | Trade-Ins Welcome

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

3 year Roadside Assistance with DAA

Nails, screws, glass, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss (3 Yr)

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Vinyl Seats
Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Watford, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 55,085 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe for sale in Watford, ON
2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe 142,369 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD for sale in Watford, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 68,899 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

-

2021 RAM 1500