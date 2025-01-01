Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

125,501 KM

$38,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab Auto

12444811

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab Auto

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,501KM
VIN 3TYSZ5AN3MT049271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic (01G3)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 049271
  • Mileage 125,501 KM

Vehicle Description

**2021 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab TRD Rugged Reliability | Proven Performance | Trail-Ready**

Built for adventure and trusted for work


the **2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD** Access Cab blends legendary durability with off-road capability and modern tech. Whether you're hitting the trails or cruising through town


and style Toyota trucks are known for.

### Key Features:
/ **3.5L V6 Engine** Robust performance and dependable power / **TRD Off-Road or TRD Sport Package** *(based on trim)* Enhanced suspension


and terrain-tackling upgrades / **Access Cab Configuration** Comfortable seating for four and extra interior cargo space
**4x4 Capability** Confident traction on and off the road / **6-Speed Automatic Transmission** Smooth shifting and great drivability / **Touchscreen Infotainment** With Apple CarPlay®


Dynamic Radar Cruise Control & more / **Backup Camera | Keyless Entry | Alloy Wheels**

Built tough and engineered for adventure


the **2021 Tacoma TRD Access Cab** is ready to go wherever the road or trail takes you. With Toyota's reputation for reliability and TRD performance upgrades


it's a truck you can count on for the long haul.



REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Additional Features

Glass
Lane Departure Alert
versatility
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
Android Auto"
both keys will be provided**
this mid-size pickup delivers the power
and Bluetooth® / **Toyota Safety Sense" P (TSS-P)** Pre-Collision System

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

