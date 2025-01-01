$38,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access Cab Auto
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access Cab Auto
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$38,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic (01G3)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 049271
- Mileage 125,501 KM
Vehicle Description
**2021 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab TRD Rugged Reliability | Proven Performance | Trail-Ready**
Built for adventure and trusted for work
the **2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD** Access Cab blends legendary durability with off-road capability and modern tech. Whether you're hitting the trails or cruising through town
and style Toyota trucks are known for.
### Key Features:
/ **3.5L V6 Engine** Robust performance and dependable power / **TRD Off-Road or TRD Sport Package** *(based on trim)* Enhanced suspension
and terrain-tackling upgrades / **Access Cab Configuration** Comfortable seating for four and extra interior cargo space
**4x4 Capability** Confident traction on and off the road / **6-Speed Automatic Transmission** Smooth shifting and great drivability / **Touchscreen Infotainment** With Apple CarPlay®
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control & more / **Backup Camera | Keyless Entry | Alloy Wheels**
Built tough and engineered for adventure
the **2021 Tacoma TRD Access Cab** is ready to go wherever the road or trail takes you. With Toyota's reputation for reliability and TRD performance upgrades
it's a truck you can count on for the long haul.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However
mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys
http://www.watfordford.com/used/Toyota-Tacoma-2021-id12166667.html
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watford Ford
Email Watford Ford
Watford Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
-