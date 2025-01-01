$49,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B32927
- Mileage 29,789 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Advanced | 1-Owner | 334A Mid | High Package | Lux Package | Oxford White | 29,789 km
Rare 1-Owner 2022 Bronco Badlands Advanced in stunning Oxford White, loaded with the Mid Package (334A), High Package, and the sought-after Lux Package. This is the ultimate Bronco build for buyers who want top-tier tech, capability, and comfort all in one.
Highlights:
" 1-Owner Vehicle
" Badlands Advanced (Advanced 4x4)*" 2.3L EcoBoost V6 *" Oxford White Exterior*" Only 29,789 km
" Mid Package (334A) Heated front seats, remote start, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED fog lamps, dual-zone climate control*" High Package 12" touchscreen, 360-degree camera, front-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors*" Lux Package B&O Premium Audio, wireless charging, adaptive cruise, heated steering wheel, advanced safety tech, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition*" G.O.A.T. Modes Advanced 4x4
" Full-size spare
" Trail-ready suspension & Badlands hardware
" Apple CarPlay / Android Auto*" Tow Hooks / Skid Plates / Off-road tuning
Condition:
Exceptionally clean inside and out. One of the most desirable Bronco trims available fully loaded with all three upgrade packages. Drives beautifully and needs nothing.
Vehicle Features
