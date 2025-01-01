Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Advanced | 1-Owner | 334A Mid | High Package | Lux Package | Oxford White | 29,789 km Rare 1-Owner 2022 Bronco Badlands Advanced in stunning Oxford White, loaded with the Mid Package (334A), High Package, and the sought-after Lux Package. This is the ultimate Bronco build for buyers who want top-tier tech, capability, and comfort all in one. Highlights: 1-Owner Vehicle Badlands Advanced (Advanced 4x4)* 2.3L EcoBoost V6 * Oxford White Exterior* Only 29,789 km Mid Package (334A) Heated front seats, remote start, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED fog lamps, dual-zone climate control* High Package 12 touchscreen, 360-degree camera, front-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors* Lux Package B&O Premium Audio, wireless charging, adaptive cruise, heated steering wheel, advanced safety tech, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition* G.O.A.T. Modes Advanced 4x4 Full-size spare Trail-ready suspension & Badlands hardware Apple CarPlay / Android Auto* Tow Hooks / Skid Plates / Off-road tuning Condition: Exceptionally clean inside and out. One of the most desirable Bronco trims available fully loaded with all three upgrade packages. Drives beautifully and needs nothing.

2022 Ford Bronco

29,789 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Base 4 Door Advanced 4x4

13181558

2022 Ford Bronco

Base 4 Door Advanced 4x4

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,789KM
VIN 1FMEE5DH4NLB32927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B32927
  • Mileage 29,789 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Advanced | 1-Owner | 334A Mid | High Package | Lux Package | Oxford White | 29,789 km

Rare 1-Owner 2022 Bronco Badlands Advanced in stunning Oxford White, loaded with the Mid Package (334A), High Package, and the sought-after Lux Package. This is the ultimate Bronco build for buyers who want top-tier tech, capability, and comfort all in one.

Highlights:
" 1-Owner Vehicle
" Badlands Advanced (Advanced 4x4)*" 2.3L EcoBoost V6 *" Oxford White Exterior*" Only 29,789 km
" Mid Package (334A) Heated front seats, remote start, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED fog lamps, dual-zone climate control*" High Package 12" touchscreen, 360-degree camera, front-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors*" Lux Package B&O Premium Audio, wireless charging, adaptive cruise, heated steering wheel, advanced safety tech, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition*" G.O.A.T. Modes Advanced 4x4
" Full-size spare
" Trail-ready suspension & Badlands hardware
" Apple CarPlay / Android Auto*" Tow Hooks / Skid Plates / Off-road tuning

Condition:
Exceptionally clean inside and out. One of the most desirable Bronco trims available fully loaded with all three upgrade packages. Drives beautifully and needs nothing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

CONVERTIBLE
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$49,995

