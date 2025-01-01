$28,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black (G1)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E04233
- Mileage 84,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Co-Pilot360 & Convenience Package! **
Get ready to explore with confidence and comfort in this **2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend**
this Bronco Sport is equipped to handle everyday life *and* weekend getaways.
**Key Features:**
**1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine** Peppy performance with excellent efficiency / **Big Bend Trim** Durable cloth seats
and all the essentials for adventure
**Power Moonroof** Let the outdoors in with fresh air and open sky views / **Ford Co-Pilot360"** Pre-Collision Assist
voice-activated controls / **Intelligent 4x4 with G.O.A.T. Modes"** Goes Over Any Terrain with selectable drive modes / **Keyless Entry | Remote Start | Push-Button Start** / **Tons of Cargo Space with Flip-Up Rear Glass & MOLLE Strap System**
**One Owner | Low Miles | Factory Warranty Remaining**
Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off-road for the weekend
do-anything SUV.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However
mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys
http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2022-id12178757.html
