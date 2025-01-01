Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

84,428 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

12459745

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,428KM
VIN 3FMCR9B69NRE04233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black (G1)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E04233
  • Mileage 84,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Co-Pilot360 & Convenience Package! **

Get ready to explore with confidence and comfort in this **2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend**


this Bronco Sport is equipped to handle everyday life *and* weekend getaways.

**Key Features:**

**1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine** Peppy performance with excellent efficiency / **Big Bend Trim** Durable cloth seats


and all the essentials for adventure
**Power Moonroof** Let the outdoors in with fresh air and open sky views / **Ford Co-Pilot360"** Pre-Collision Assist


voice-activated controls / **Intelligent 4x4 with G.O.A.T. Modes"** Goes Over Any Terrain with selectable drive modes / **Keyless Entry | Remote Start | Push-Button Start** / **Tons of Cargo Space with Flip-Up Rear Glass & MOLLE Strap System**

**One Owner | Low Miles | Factory Warranty Remaining**

Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off-road for the weekend


do-anything SUV.


REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Safety

Blind spot info system (BLIS)

Additional Features

Glass
Lane-Keeping System
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
Android Auto"
both keys will be provided**
** 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Adventure-Ready with Sunroof
the perfect SUV for drivers who crave versatility
rugged style
and smart tech. With the **Co-Pilot360 safety suite**
**power moonroof**
and the added features from the **Convenience Package**
rubberized cargo floor
and more / **Convenience Package** Includes power driver's seat
and rear USB ports **SYNC® 3 with 8 Touchscreen** Apple CarPlay®
this **2022 Bronco Sport Big Bend** is your go-anywhere

