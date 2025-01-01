$26,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic (JS)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A40495
- Mileage 110,115 KM
Vehicle Description
and more efficiently in this well-equipped **2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD PHEV**. Combining the versatility of an SUV with the fuel-saving benefits of plug-in hybrid technology
and advanced tech.**
This Escape features a **2.5L Atkinson-cycle I-4 engine** paired with an electric motor
delivering up to **37 miles of electric-only range** and over **520 miles total range** when using gas and electric together. Whether you're commuting on electricity or taking a longer trip
this SUV has you covered.
**Top Features Include:**
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** Enhanced traction for any season
- **Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency** Charge at home and drive electric most of the time
- **Heated front seats & heated steering wheel**
- **SYNC 3 infotainment system** with 8" touchscreen
- **Apple CarPlay & Android Auto**
- **Ford Co-Pilot360" safety suite** Blind Spot Info System
Pre-Collision Assist & more
- **Dual-zone automatic climate control**
- **Power liftgate**
- **Remote start & Intelligent Access w/ push-button start**
- **Stylish 18 alloy wheels & sleek exterior design**
If you're looking for a spacious
fun-to-drive SUV that helps you save at the pump and reduce your carbon footprint all without sacrificing comfort or capability this 2022 Escape SEL PHEV AWD is the perfect fit.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However
mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys
http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2022-id12144130.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watford Ford
Email Watford Ford
Watford Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
-