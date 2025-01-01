Menu
2022 Ford Escape

110,115 KM

Details

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

12432061

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,115KM
VIN 1FMCU9CZ4NUA40495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic (JS)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A40495
  • Mileage 110,115 KM

Vehicle Description

and more efficiently in this well-equipped **2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD PHEV**. Combining the versatility of an SUV with the fuel-saving benefits of plug-in hybrid technology


and advanced tech.**

This Escape features a **2.5L Atkinson-cycle I-4 engine** paired with an electric motor


delivering up to **37 miles of electric-only range** and over **520 miles total range** when using gas and electric together. Whether you're commuting on electricity or taking a longer trip


this SUV has you covered.

**Top Features Include:**
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** Enhanced traction for any season
- **Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency** Charge at home and drive electric most of the time
- **Heated front seats & heated steering wheel**
- **SYNC 3 infotainment system** with 8" touchscreen
- **Apple CarPlay & Android Auto**
- **Ford Co-Pilot360" safety suite** Blind Spot Info System


Pre-Collision Assist & more
- **Dual-zone automatic climate control**
- **Power liftgate**
- **Remote start & Intelligent Access w/ push-button start**
- **Stylish 18 alloy wheels & sleek exterior design**

If you're looking for a spacious


fun-to-drive SUV that helps you save at the pump and reduce your carbon footprint all without sacrificing comfort or capability this 2022 Escape SEL PHEV AWD is the perfect fit.



REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2022-id12144130.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Glass
Lane-Keeping System
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
**2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD Plug-In Hybrid Efficient
Smart & Adventure-Ready** Go farther
smarter
this Escape is built for modern drivers who want it all **efficiency
all-weather confidence

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

-

2022 Ford Escape