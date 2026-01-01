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REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall. Ï Brake Pads for Life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA. Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

2022 Ford F-150

84,828 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14424715

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,828KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58NFA99190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z99190
  • Mileage 84,828 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall.
Ï Brake Pads for Life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA.
Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

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2022 Ford F-150