2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline AWD 1 Owner Only 36,859 KM! Low mileage, one-owner 2022 VW Tiguan Trendline AWD in excellent condition! This compact SUV offers European styling, confident All-Wheel Drive performance, and a comfortable, well-equipped interior perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. Key Features: / Only 36,859 km Gently driven and very well maintained / 1 Owner, Clean History No accidents, non-smoker vehicle / Volkswagen 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive Confident traction year-round / Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine Fuel efficient and responsive / 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Touchscreen Infotainment System with Bluetooth & App-Connect (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto) / Rearview Camera Easy and safe reversing / Heated Front Seats Comfort for Canadian winters / LED Daytime Running Lights / 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats Expandable cargo space 17 Alloy Wheels Condition: Fully up to date on maintenance Clean interior and exterior with no major blemishes Non-smoker, pet-free vehicle Why Buy This Tiguan? Fuel efficient, versatile, and built with German engineering. Whether youre commuting, running errands, or heading out on an adventure, this Tiguan delivers comfort, reliability, and AWD peace of mind all with under 37,000 km! REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes?no worries. 250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ( 4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

36,859 KM

$28,595

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

12949691

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,859KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX7NM131396

  • Exterior Colour Pure White (0Q0Q)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 131396
  • Mileage 36,859 KM

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlamps

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

