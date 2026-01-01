Menu
**2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Hot Pepper Red | 300A | Power Moonroof | Tech Package | 32,082 KMs** Turn heads wherever you go in this **2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks**, finished in striking **Hot Pepper Red** with a **painted Shadow Black roof**. With only **32,082 kilometers**, this well-maintained Bronco Sport delivers the perfect blend of rugged capability, premium comfort, and advanced technology. Equipped with the **300A Equipment Group**, **Technology Package**, and **Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist**, this SUV offers enhanced connectivity, advanced driver-assist features, and confident performance for everyday driving and weekend adventures. The **power moonroof** adds an open, airy feel, while the Outer Banks trim provides upscale styling and refined interior details. **Key Features & Strong Search Keywords:** * 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks * Hot Pepper Red Bronco Sport * 300A Equipment Group * Low Mileage SUV 32,082 KM * Power Moonroof * Painted Shadow Black Roof * Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist * Technology Package * AWD Adventure SUV * Compact SUV with Premium Features Stylish, versatile, and feature-packed, this **Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks** is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a **low-kilometre SUV** with standout design, modern technology, and Bronco-inspired capability. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.* First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.* 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.* Secure-gard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

32,082 KM

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
13473775

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
32,082KM
VIN 3FMCR9C68PRD36864

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y36864
  • Mileage 32,082 KM

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.*" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss.

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Automatic Transmission

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

