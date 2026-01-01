$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4x4
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4x4
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y36864
- Mileage 32,082 KM
Vehicle Description
**2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Hot Pepper Red | 300A | Power Moonroof | Tech Package | 32,082 KMs**
Turn heads wherever you go in this **2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks**, finished in striking **Hot Pepper Red** with a **painted Shadow Black roof**. With only **32,082 kilometers**, this well-maintained Bronco Sport delivers the perfect blend of rugged capability, premium comfort, and advanced technology.
Equipped with the **300A Equipment Group**, **Technology Package**, and **Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist**, this SUV offers enhanced connectivity, advanced driver-assist features, and confident performance for everyday driving and weekend adventures. The **power moonroof** adds an open, airy feel, while the Outer Banks trim provides upscale styling and refined interior details.
**Key Features & Strong Search Keywords:**
* 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks
* Hot Pepper Red Bronco Sport
* 300A Equipment Group
* Low Mileage SUV 32,082 KM
* Power Moonroof
* Painted Shadow Black Roof
* Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist
* Technology Package
* AWD Adventure SUV
* Compact SUV with Premium Features
Stylish, versatile, and feature-packed, this **Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks** is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a **low-kilometre SUV** with standout design, modern technology, and Bronco-inspired capability.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.*" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watford Ford
Email Watford Ford
Watford Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing>
-