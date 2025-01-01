Menu
ST-Line Tech Package #1 Only 32,428 km Atlas Blue Stand out on the road in this stunning Atlas Blue 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, combining sporty design, modern tech, and efficient performance. With just 32,428 kilometres, this Escape is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure! Key Features: Engine & Performance: 1.5L EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop technology, smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and selectable drive modes for confidence in all conditions. ST-Line Appearance Package: Sleek black grille, body-colour lower cladding, dual chrome exhaust tips, 18 Ebony-painted aluminum wheels, and sporty interior accents. Tech Package #1 (300A): 13.2 LCD touchscreen with SYNC® 4 and enhanced voice recognition Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist B&O® Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 10 speakers for crystal-clear audio Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto 360-degree camera with Split View Wireless charging pad Interior Comfort: Heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear View Camera. Mileage: 32,428 km Exterior Colour: Atlas Blue Interior: Black with Red Stitching ST-Line Sport Trim Drivetrain: AWD Ontario-registered, well-maintained, and ready to drive home today./ Balance of Ford Factory Warranty remaining. Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this Escape ST-Line offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology. Call or message today to schedule a test drive!

32,428 KM

Details Description Features

$27,395

+ taxes & licensing
ST-Line AWD

13177166

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
32,428KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN2PUA22477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic (B3)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z22477
  • Mileage 32,428 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Tech Package #1 Only 32,428 km Atlas Blue

Stand out on the road in this stunning Atlas Blue 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, combining sporty design, modern tech, and efficient performance. With just 32,428 kilometres, this Escape is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure!

Key Features:

Engine & Performance: 1.5L EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop technology, smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and selectable drive modes for confidence in all conditions.

ST-Line Appearance Package: Sleek black grille, body-colour lower cladding, dual chrome exhaust tips, 18 Ebony-painted aluminum wheels, and sporty interior accents.

Tech Package #1 (300A):

13.2" LCD touchscreen with SYNC® 4 and enhanced voice recognition

Ford Co-Pilot360" Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist

B&O® Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 10 speakers for crystal-clear audio

Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

360-degree camera with Split View

Wireless charging pad

Interior Comfort: Heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Safety: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear View Camera.

Mileage: 32,428 km
Exterior Colour: Atlas Blue
Interior: Black with Red Stitching ST-Line Sport Trim
Drivetrain: AWD

Ontario-registered, well-maintained, and ready to drive home today./ Balance of Ford Factory Warranty remaining.

Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this Escape ST-Line offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology.

Call or message today to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Vinyl Seats
Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

