Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$27,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic (B3)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z22477
- Mileage 32,428 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Tech Package #1 Only 32,428 km Atlas Blue
Stand out on the road in this stunning Atlas Blue 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line, combining sporty design, modern tech, and efficient performance. With just 32,428 kilometres, this Escape is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure!
Key Features:
Engine & Performance: 1.5L EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop technology, smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and selectable drive modes for confidence in all conditions.
ST-Line Appearance Package: Sleek black grille, body-colour lower cladding, dual chrome exhaust tips, 18 Ebony-painted aluminum wheels, and sporty interior accents.
Tech Package #1 (300A):
13.2" LCD touchscreen with SYNC® 4 and enhanced voice recognition
Ford Co-Pilot360" Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist
B&O® Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen 10 speakers for crystal-clear audio
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
360-degree camera with Split View
Wireless charging pad
Interior Comfort: Heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start.
Safety: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear View Camera.
Mileage: 32,428 km
Exterior Colour: Atlas Blue
Interior: Black with Red Stitching ST-Line Sport Trim
Drivetrain: AWD
Ontario-registered, well-maintained, and ready to drive home today./ Balance of Ford Factory Warranty remaining.
Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this Escape ST-Line offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology.
Call or message today to schedule a test drive!
