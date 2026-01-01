$53,895+ taxes & licensing
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$53,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche (DR)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E84876
- Mileage 59,705 KM
Vehicle Description
**2023 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L V8 | Sport Package | 302A | Avalanche | 59,705 KMs**
**Performance & Capability**
* 5.0L V8 engine powerful, reliable, and proven
* Rear-wheel drive / 4x4 (if applicable)
* Smooth-shifting automatic transmission
* Excellent towing and payload capability
**Packages & Equipment**
* XLT **Sport Package** aggressive styling and upgraded interior accents
* **302A Equipment Group** premium XLT upgrades throughout
* **Ford Co-Pilot361"** safety suite
* Integrated **tailgate step** for easy bed access
**Exterior Features**
* Striking **Avalanche** exterior color
* Sport appearance accents
* Alloy wheels
* LED lighting
* Power mirrors
**Interior & Comfort**
* Spacious, comfortable cabin
* Power driver's seat
* Dual-zone climate control
* Premium cloth seating
* Large center touchscreen infotainment system
* Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
**Safety & Technology**
* Blind Spot Monitoring
* Lane Keep Assist
* Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
* Rear View Camera
* Adaptive cruise control (if equipped)
**Additional Information**
* Only **59,705 kms**
* Clean, modern full-size pickup
* Ideal for work, family, or weekend use
The **2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L** offers the perfect blend of power, technology, and everyday comfort. A standout choice in a well-equipped, late-model truck.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD*" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.*" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss.
