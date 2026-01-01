Menu
**2023 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L V8 | Sport Package | 302A | Avalanche | 59,705 KMs** **Performance & Capability** * 5.0L V8 engine powerful, reliable, and proven * Rear-wheel drive / 4x4 (if applicable) * Smooth-shifting automatic transmission * Excellent towing and payload capability **Packages & Equipment** * XLT **Sport Package** aggressive styling and upgraded interior accents * **302A Equipment Group** premium XLT upgrades throughout * **Ford Co-Pilot361** safety suite * Integrated **tailgate step** for easy bed access **Exterior Features** * Striking **Avalanche** exterior color * Sport appearance accents * Alloy wheels * LED lighting * Power mirrors **Interior & Comfort** * Spacious, comfortable cabin * Power drivers seat * Dual-zone climate control * Premium cloth seating * Large center touchscreen infotainment system * Apple CarPlay & Android Auto **Safety & Technology** * Blind Spot Monitoring * Lane Keep Assist * Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking * Rear View Camera * Adaptive cruise control (if equipped) **Additional Information** * Only **59,705 kms** * Clean, modern full-size pickup * Ideal for work, family, or weekend use The **2023 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L** offers the perfect blend of power, technology, and everyday comfort. A standout choice in a well-equipped, late-model truck. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD* Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.* First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.* 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.* Secure-gard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss.

2023 Ford F-150

59,705 KM

$53,895

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

13521740

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$53,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,705KM
VIN 1FTFW1E53PKE84876

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche (DR)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E84876
  • Mileage 59,705 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

