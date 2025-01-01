Menu
2023 Ford Maverick

43,067 KM

Details

$38,595

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick

LARIAT ADVANCED AWD SUPERCREW

13287560

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$38,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,067KM
VIN 3FTTW8F90PRA62850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black (G1)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A62850
  • Mileage 43,067 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
*" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.

" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.
*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
