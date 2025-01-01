technology

The 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid is a versatile and eco-friendly compact SUV that combines efficiency

and practicality. Powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine paired with an electric motor

the Escape Hybrid delivers a smooth 200 horsepower

the hybrid powertrain ensures a quiet

responsive ride with excellent fuel savings

making it ideal for both urban and highway driving. The 2024 Escape Hybrid features a sleek

modern design with bold lines and a spacious

comfortable interior. Inside

you'll find a user-friendly infotainment system with a large touchscreen

and a suite of advanced safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360