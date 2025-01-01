Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> providing ample power while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway</p> <p> the Escape Hybrid is perfect for families or anyone needing extra versatility. The rear seats can fold flat to accommodate larger items</p> <p> and the SUVs elevated driving position provides great visibility on the road. The available all-wheel-drive option further enhances its capability</p> <p> making it a great choice for those who want both eco-conscious driving and everyday practicality. The 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid is a standout for anyone looking for a modern</p> <p> fuel-efficient SUV without compromising on style or performance. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle</p> <p> best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails</p> <p> potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4</p> <p> in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However</p> <p> mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys</p> <a href=http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2024-id11839241.html>http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2024-id11839241.html</a>

2024 Ford Escape

4,618 KM

Details Description Features

$36,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Escape

Active TA

Watch This Vehicle
12163644

2024 Ford Escape

Active TA

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,618KM
VIN 1FMCU0E10RUB29182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vapour Blue Metallic (K1)
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z29182
  • Mileage 4,618 KM

Vehicle Description

providing ample power while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway


the Escape Hybrid is perfect for families or anyone needing extra versatility. The rear seats can fold flat to accommodate larger items


and the SUV's elevated driving position provides great visibility on the road. The available all-wheel-drive option further enhances its capability


making it a great choice for those who want both eco-conscious driving and everyday practicality. The 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid is a standout for anyone looking for a modern


fuel-efficient SUV without compromising on style or performance.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2024-id11839241.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

technology
Glass
Lane-keeping assist
which includes adaptive cruise control
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
The 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid is a versatile and eco-friendly compact SUV that combines efficiency
and practicality. Powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine paired with an electric motor
the Escape Hybrid delivers a smooth 200 horsepower
the hybrid powertrain ensures a quiet
responsive ride with excellent fuel savings
making it ideal for both urban and highway driving. The 2024 Escape Hybrid features a sleek
modern design with bold lines and a spacious
comfortable interior. Inside
you'll find a user-friendly infotainment system with a large touchscreen
and a suite of advanced safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360
and automatic emergency braking. With ample legroom and cargo space

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2022 Infiniti QX60 LUXE TI for sale in Watford, ON
2022 Infiniti QX60 LUXE TI 83,112 KM $41,595 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 Cab SuperCrew 2RM 145 po XLT for sale in Watford, ON
2013 Ford F-150 Cab SuperCrew 2RM 145 po XLT 154,710 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium for sale in Watford, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium 167,003 KM $11,000 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

-

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Escape