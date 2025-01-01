$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition
LIMITED MAX 4X4
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,000KM
VIN 1FMJK2A80REA42730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A42730
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Watford Ford
