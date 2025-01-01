Menu
SOLD

2024 Ford Expedition

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX 4X4

13287524

2024 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX 4X4

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
VIN 1FMJK2A80REA42730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A42730
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Ford Expedition