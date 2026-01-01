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REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall. Ï Brake Pads for Life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA. Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

80,742 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14180437

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,742KM
VIN 3GTUUBED8RG144367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 144367
  • Mileage 80,742 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall.
Ï Brake Pads for Life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA.
Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

tinted windows
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
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$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

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2024 GMC Sierra 1500