2012 GMC Terrain

47,987 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 11163352
  2. 11163352
  3. 11163352
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK0C6327995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2012 GMC Terrain