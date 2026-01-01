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2013 Ford Escape
SE
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,144KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX0DUA56524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
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Northern Lights Ford Sales
705-856-2775
2013 Ford Escape