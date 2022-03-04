Menu
2014 Ford Edge

94,669 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

SEL

Location

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

94,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8626064
  • Stock #: 92144
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JCXEBB14780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

