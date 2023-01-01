2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 1 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10190256

10190256 Stock #: 92434

92434 VIN: 1FTFW1EF0EKG00539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 158,104 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.