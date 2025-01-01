$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
Used
175,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS7FW659118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 175,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
