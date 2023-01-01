Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

101,011 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK3H6117080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2017 Chevrolet Equinox