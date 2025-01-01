Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

91,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12547034

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 12547034
  2. 12547034
  3. 12547034
  4. 12547034
  5. 12547034
  6. 12547034
  7. 12547034
  8. 12547034
  9. 12547034
  10. 12547034
  11. 12547034
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUE60686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Wawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger for sale in Wawa, ON
2020 Ford Ranger 63,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Wawa, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 120,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2017 Ford Escape