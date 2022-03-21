Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

81,036 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8911375
  • Stock #: 93377
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGE16766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 93377
  • Mileage 81,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

