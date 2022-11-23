$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Northern Lights Ford Sales
705-856-2775
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9349636
- Stock #: 92157
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF3HFA14561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 83,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0