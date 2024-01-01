Menu
2018 Ford F-150

98,623 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E5XJFA51863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,623 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2018 Ford F-150