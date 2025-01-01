$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
119,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB6JFC06703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
