2018 Ford F-150

59,950 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

12466918

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,950KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E57JFA82648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 90468
  • Mileage 59,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
