Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

120,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
12522289

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 12522289
  2. 12522289
  3. 12522289
  4. 12522289
  5. 12522289
  6. 12522289
  7. 12522289
  8. 12522289
  9. 12522289
  10. 12522289
  11. 12522289
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED4KZ314030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Wawa, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 120,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Wawa, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 175,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Wawa, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 93,269 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500