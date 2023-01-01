$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
60,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E57KKE11227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 60,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
