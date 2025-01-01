Menu
2020 Audi A3

73,437 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi A3

45 Komfort

13127669

2020 Audi A3

45 Komfort

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBEGFF7LA016593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 901125A
  • Mileage 73,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775

