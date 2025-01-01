$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Audi A3
45 Komfort
2020 Audi A3
45 Komfort
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBEGFF7LA016593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 901125A
- Mileage 73,437 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales
2020 Audi A3 45 Komfort 73,437 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE 78,127 KM $23,566 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 22,321 KM $75,471 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Northern Lights Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-856-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Northern Lights Ford Sales
705-856-2775
2020 Audi A3