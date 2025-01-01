Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

63,866 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12931544

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV8L6218301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2020 Chevrolet Equinox