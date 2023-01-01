Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Explorer

96,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 10717874
  2. 10717874
  3. 10717874
  4. 10717874
  5. 10717874
  6. 10717874
  7. 10717874
  8. 10717874
  9. 10717874
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC7LGC11233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 92390
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Wawa, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 96,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Wawa, ON
2020 Ford F-150 50,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Wawa, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 61,500 KM $35,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer