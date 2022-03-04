Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

251 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 8480637
  2. 8480637
  3. 8480637
  4. 8480637
  5. 8480637
  6. 8480637
  7. 8480637
  8. 8480637
  9. 8480637
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480637
  • Stock #: P1463A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E47LKD13660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 251 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

2020 Ford F-250 XLT
 53,581 KM
$500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory