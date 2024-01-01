$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775
Used
12,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV3M6108953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Northern Lights Ford Sales
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
