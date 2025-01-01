Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,407 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

12753024

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED9MZ367311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500