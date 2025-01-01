Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

13111448

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYAEF1MZ222934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

