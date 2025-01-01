Menu
2021 Ford F-150

134,768 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12766412

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

Used
134,768KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED4MFA93800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2021 Ford F-150 134,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
705-856-2775

705-856-2775

