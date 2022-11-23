Menu
2021 Ford F-150

37,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421216
  • Stock #: 92612A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMFB74163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,700 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

