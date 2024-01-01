Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

14,521 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
12052876

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C60NRE14521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 902254A
  • Mileage 14,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Wawa, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 104,913 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | TAILGATE STEP | for sale in Wawa, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | TAILGATE STEP | 98,961 KM $28,556.50 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK 300A | XLT LUXURY PKG | for sale in Wawa, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK 300A | XLT LUXURY PKG | 35,797 KM $35,461.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport