Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

37,001 KM

Details Features

$31,213.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Watch This Vehicle
12244162

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

Contact Seller

$31,213.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D91NRD74040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P1555L
  • Mileage 37,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Wawa, ON
2022 Ford Transit 250 86,446 KM $47,562.50 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick 300A | XLT LUXURY PKG | for sale in Wawa, ON
2022 Ford Maverick 300A | XLT LUXURY PKG | 35,797 KM $35,461.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,213.50

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport