Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

89,502 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Watch This Vehicle
14188769

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

  1. 14188769
  2. 14188769
  3. 14188769
  4. 14188769
  5. 14188769
  6. 14188769
  7. 14188769
  8. 14188769
  9. 14188769
  10. 14188769
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
89,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D9XNRD94271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northern Lights Ford Sales

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Wawa, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 106,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Wawa, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 46,230 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Wawa, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 45,898 KM $52,566 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Northern Lights Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-856-XXXX

(click to show)

705-856-2775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2022 Ford Bronco Sport