2022 Ford F-150

18,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638264
  • Stock #: 927133A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XNFB48809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-XXXX

705-856-2775

