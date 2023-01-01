2022 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10638261

10638261 Stock #: 924533A

924533A VIN: 1FTER4FH6NLD15066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 924533A

Mileage 35,016 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.